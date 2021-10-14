Community event looks to help homeless residents in New Orleans

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, October 15, the Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans will host a community event to help the homeless.

Every October, #WorldHomelessDay brings individuals together to find ways to fight homelessness in their communities. Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans will bring awareness to this important issue by hosting a community event for homeless residents at 1530 Gravier Street Nola 70112 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include COVID-19 vaccines, Medicaid/Medicare enrollment, health screenings, employment opportunities, snack bags, toiletry distribution, bus tokens, and food gift cards. Travelers Aid Case managers will be onsite to help with referrals and resources for those attending.

“Our goal is to give our participants the resources they need to live a better life,” said Executive Director Donna Paramore, CFRE.” “We are so thankful to everyone helping with this event and providing resources for our homeless community.”

This event is NOT open to the general public.

Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans and their partners will be doing outreach to the homeless community to make them aware of services being offered.