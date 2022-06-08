NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Iconic restaurant Commander’s Palace is launching a new wine tasting event series for local wine lovers this summer.
Commander’s Palace launches “CP SIPS”, with four wine tasting dates throughout the summer where attendees can sample a curated selection of wines and tasty bites from the Commander’s Palace culinary team. Commander’s partnered with neighborhood wine spot, Swirl Wine Bar & Market for the tastings.
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Sipping Around the South of France
Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Rosé Sippers and Summer BBQ Reds
Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Island Hopping with Glass In Hand
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Touring the Mediterranean Coast (Bike Optional)
The wine tastings are from 5:30PM – 7:00PM on these dates and tickets are $69.
You will enjoy a selection of more than 40 wines curated by Commander’s “Wine Guy” Dan Davis, Swirl Wine Bar & Market owner Beth Ribblett, and seven local wine distributors paired with gourmet bites served up by Chef Meg Bickford.
For more information, click HERE.