NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Iconic restaurant Commander’s Palace is launching a new wine tasting event series for local wine lovers this summer.

Commander’s Palace launches “CP SIPS”, with four wine tasting dates throughout the summer where attendees can sample a curated selection of wines and tasty bites from the Commander’s Palace culinary team. Commander’s partnered with neighborhood wine spot, Swirl Wine Bar & Market for the tastings.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Sipping Around the South of France

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Rosé Sippers and Summer BBQ Reds

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Island Hopping with Glass In Hand

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Touring the Mediterranean Coast (Bike Optional)

The wine tastings are from 5:30PM – 7:00PM on these dates and tickets are $69.

You will enjoy a selection of more than 40 wines curated by Commander’s “Wine Guy” Dan Davis, Swirl Wine Bar & Market owner Beth Ribblett, and seven local wine distributors paired with gourmet bites served up by Chef Meg Bickford.

For more information, click HERE.