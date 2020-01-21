Columbus ships Pinta and Nina to land in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS. – On Thursday, February 20th, the Pinta and the Nina, replicas of Columbus’ Ships, will open in Biloxi.

The ships will be docked at Schooner Pier Complex, 367 Beach Boulevard, until their departure early Monday morning, March 2nd.

The ‘Nina’ was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.” In 2005, the ‘Pinta’, also a caravel, was launched in Brazil and was the first ship to sight land in the New World. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the fifteenth century.

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced ‘sailing museum’ for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the ‘caravel’, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world. Before him, the Old World and the New remained separate and distinct continents and ever since their fates have been bound together for better or for worse.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission charges are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for students 5 – 16. Children 4 and under are Free. The ships are open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No reservations necessary.

Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member should call 1 787 672 2152 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com . Minimum of 15. $5.00 per person. No Maximum. Visit our website at www.ninapinta.org.

The ships arrive on Wednesday, February 19th, and there will be a private viewing of the ships for the media after docking.