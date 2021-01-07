Collin Arnold, New Orleans Homeland Security Director, arrested for drunk driving

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday morning, it was learned that Collin Arnold, Director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, was arrested.

According to OPSO booking report, Arnold was arrested and booked for driving while drunk and careless driving.

WGNO received the following statement from a City Hall spokes person: “All normal procedures were followed by the NOPD. The Mayor expects this to be handled like any other case. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once all the facts have been determined.”

City Hall confirmed that Collin Arnold, the Director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with a DWI.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Arnold was driving a City-owned vehicle which stuck another vehicle. NOPD was notified and investigated. Arnold displayed signs of being intoxicated, but refused a breathalyzer test. He was booked into OPSO this morning around 5am.

Additionally, Mayor Cantrell said, “My last communication with Director Arnold was last night around 10:15pm, regarding potential weather challenges in our area. I am disappointed by the incident that occurred hours later, and deeply relieved that no one was hurt. Collin Arnold has done a phenomenal job helping to keep this City and our people safe during an extraordinary and unprecedented series of challenges. We have a strong team at NOHSEP and I am confident they will not let this hinder the great work they continue to do.”