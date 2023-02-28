NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— College students with valid student ID’s can can a special $30 student rush ticket to see “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Saenger Theatre.

Students must bring their student ID’s to the box office two hours prior to each performance. This offer is only valid on evening performances, no matinees and there is a two-ticket limit per student ID.

“Fiddler on the Roof” was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The Broadway show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical, in addition to winning eight other Tony Awards that year.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is playing at the Saenger Theatre starting February 28th through March 5th.