College or Fishing?

A couple of college kids make the decision of a lifetime

LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN, La – They were just a couple of college kids.

Teenagers.

About to be roommates at Clemson University in South Carolina.

Then, COVID came along to crash their party.

The kids are guys.

Luke Konson.

And his best friend Daniel Balserak.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says these guys had no desire to go with the flow and study online, like a lot of college students during the pandemic.

So they quit.

They quit college to do something that really trains the brain.

Fishing.

Daniel and Luke have gone fishing.

Fishing in every state, in fact.

And fishing in every state for every state fish.

In Louisiana, they’re angling to catch the Speckled Trout.

They are men on a mission.

It has a name.

Fish All Fifty.



