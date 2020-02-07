College Football Playoff Foundation surprises New Orleans teachers by funding classroom projects

IRVING, TX – The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation surprised teachers this morning in New Orleans Public Schools and Jefferson Parish Schools with flash-funding of classroom projects through DonorsChoose.org.

The surprise funding fulfills the $100,000 donation made by ESPN and the CFP Foundation, announced at the 2020 CFP National Championship in New Orleans on January 13.

The funding was split between the two school districts, as projects were submitted by teachers through DonorsChoose.org, a national nonprofit with a platform that makes it possible for teachers from every corner of America to create and request funding for their classroom projects. Distribution for New Orleans Public Schools centered around elementary school projects, while middle and high school projects were funded in Jefferson Parish Schools.

“Days like today are so rewarding,” said CFP Foundation Executive Director Britton Banowsky. “We are thrilled to be able to make these dreams a reality for teachers throughout New Orleans Public Schools and Jefferson Parish Schools. Funding these projects impacts thousands of students in these classrooms and gives wonderful teachers the tools they need to succeed. There were plenty of smiles today and we love to see them.”

The funding resulted from ESPN and the CFP Foundation coming together to celebrate its five-year partnership of the Extra Yard for Teachers (EYFT) initiative. A special in-game presentation was held on the field during the 2020 CFP National Championship to commemorate the five-year anniversary. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro and CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock joined teacher and student representatives from New Orleans Public Schools and Jefferson Parish Schools and presented them with a $100,000 check, designated for resources for area educators and students.

ESPN has invested more than $2 million toward EYFT over the last five years as one of the first partners to support the CFP Foundation and the initiative through its programming. EYFT has supported more than 250,000 teachers nationwide and positively impacted more than six million students.

New Orleans is challenged with recruiting and retaining top teachers, and consequently 900 public school teachers leave the profession each year. To address this problem, the CFP Foundation, with the support of the College Football National Championship Host Committee and ESPN, has established a Teacher Recruitment Coalition with New Schools New Orleans and New Orleans Public Schools to recruit qualified teachers from local universities, while also supporting the University of New Orleans to develop more high-quality teachers within the city.

For the 2019-20 academic year, as a result of the investments in student teaching stipends and classroom resources, more than 130 University of New Orleans students have completed their field experiences and current teacher satisfaction has increased within New Orleans Public Schools. Additionally, the CFP Foundation, in partnership with New Schools for New Orleans, is funding professional development for nine school networks (28 individual schools), where administrators are receiving individualized coaching and resources from across the country on best practices and systems to retain their teachers.

The Extra Yard for Teachers platform, established in 2014 has been successful in supporting and uplifting teachers. The initiative has collectively invested approximately $30 million nationally in support of education.