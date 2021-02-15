Cold weather update from Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON, LA – On Monday morning, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng issued an emergency declaration as Jefferson Parish continues winter weather preparations.

Accumulating ice (freezing rain) and possibly sleet will continue to be possible through Monday afternoon, followed by frigid temperatures overnight.

Hard freeze conditions are expected through the Jefferson Parish area, which could result in severe damage.

The Jefferson Parish Administration, along with the Emergency Management and Public Works Departments, continue to closely monitor the weather and are ready to respond accordingly.

All should remain prepared and weather aware.

Residents are reminded to protect the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes and Plants – check on elderly neighbors and family; bring pets indoors or make sure they have a warm shelter with access to unfrozen water; wrap exposed pipes and let faucets drip; and protect sensitive vegetation.

Closures:

Jefferson Parish offices are closed today, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 and tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 due to the Mardi Gras holiday. Additionally, Lafreniere Park, Parc des Familles, the Bucktown Boardwalk and all JPRD facilities are closed today, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, due to the weather.

Garbage and Recycling Collection:

Garbage and recycling collection will be suspended at 1:00 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, due to icy conditions. While every effort is being made to minimize disruptions to the collection schedule, some residents may experience a delay in removal. In the event that collection does not occur as scheduled, residents should remove waste and recyclables from the curbside and place them out again on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Transit:

Jefferson Parish Transit will operate full service today, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Jefferson Transit continues to monitor the weather and will update the public on further service changes as they happen. Please stay tuned at www.jeffersontransit.org for any potential updates on service changes.

COVID-19 Testing:

Scheduled mobile testing at Lakeshore Playground in Metairie is still taking place today, Monday, Feb.15, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Alario Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is closed today, Monday, Feb.15, 2021 and tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021.