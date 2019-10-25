Help keep children warm: Donate to Coats for Kids 2019

NEW ORLEANS – It’s that time of year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season.
WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.
Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need. Thanks for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.
Helping out is easy. Drop off a new or lightly-used coat at any of the participating locations below.
We’ll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers thanks to our cleaning and courier partners: Blaze Express Courier Service and Russell’s Cleaning Services!
ORLEANS PARISH
-
Our Title Sponsor: The King Firm – 2912 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
- Home Bank – 3915 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
- Home Bank -5435 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
- The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk – 500 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans LA 70130
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy – 7211 Regent St. New Orleans LA 70124
JEFFERSON PARISH
- Club Pilates – 2513 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70001
- Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002
- Home Bank – 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121
- Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058
- Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006
- Nora Vaden Holmes Insurance Agency – 117 Metairie Lawn Dr, Metairie LA 70001
- Once Upon a Child – 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002
- Spudly’s Super Spuds – 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001
- Strictly Salt – 3110 David Dr, Metairie LA 70003
- Russell’s Cleaning – 3704 Robertson St, Metairie, LA 70001
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
- Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471
- Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437
- Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461
- Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420
- Once Upon a Child – 4240 Highway 22, Ste 7, Mandeville, LA 70471