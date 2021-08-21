Coast Guard suspends search after body of missing 19-year-old swimmer is found in Gulf Shores

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for a missing 19-year-old swimmer after a body was found by the Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama on Saturday.
The Coast Guard in Mobile was originally notified on Friday afternoon by the Baldwin County 911 that the swimmer was struggling in the water approximately 40 yards off the beach on the gulf side of Fort Morgan.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Seahorse
- Fort Morgan Fire Rescue
- Orange Beach Fire Rescue
- Gulf Shore Life Guards
- Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department