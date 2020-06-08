Coast Guard searching for overdue boaters near Slidell

SLIDELL, LA.– The Coast Guard and other local agencies are searching for two overdue boaters who were reported missing on Monday.

The Coast Guard was contacted about a missing vessel around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni left Salt Bayou near Slidell at 1:00 p.m. on a 20-foot yellow skiff and were scheduled to be back at approximately 1:30 p.m. They did not return.

Crews from the Coast Guard, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are all involved in the search.

Anyone with information on the two people or skiff is asked to call the Coast Guard at (504) 365-2209.