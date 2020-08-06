Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Bonnabel Boat Launch

METAIRIE, LA – On Thursday morning, reports came in of a capsized boat in Lake Pontchartrain.

Initial reports say the boat was launched from the Bonnabel Boat Launch, and capsized about 200 feet off the shore with one man on board.

The Coast Guard has a helicopter in the air, and JPSO, LDWF, and Customs are assisting in the search.

Our reporter on the scene says a baseball cap, pair of shoes, water bottle, and boat paddle, have been retrieved from the water near the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ambulance on scene

USCG Searches

Items found