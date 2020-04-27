Coast Guard searches for Metairie man who went missing near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS– The Coast Guard is currently searching for a Metairie man who went missing in the water near Grand Isle on Sunday.

According to search crews, 32-year-old Marvin Fuentes went into the water at Grand Isle beach around 11:30 a.m. to help his son get to shore. He disappeared in the water a short time later.

The Coast Guard is currently searching for Fuentes by air and in the water. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on Fuentes’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.