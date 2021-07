US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On July 7, Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call around 8:40 p.m. from a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew who were returning from a previous case.

The crew came across four boaters of a capsized vessel.

A Station Destin boat crew and the Okaloosa County Sheriffs’ office were called to assist.

All four capsized boaters were rescued by Destin boat crews and taken to emergency medical services at Station Destin.