US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two boaters were saved by the Coast Guard after their ship capsized near Point Au Fer Island Thursday, July 13.

Coast Guard officials said the sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call around 10:42 p.m. reporting a 35-foot fishing boat with two people was beginning to fill with water.

An aircrew was dispatched to the area along with small boat crews from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the aircrew found the capsized boat with two people standing on the hull. Members of the aircrew rescued the boaters and transported them to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.

Both boaters are in stable condition.

