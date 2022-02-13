NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported the rescue of two boaters and their dog after their sailboat began taking on water in Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Bay on Saturday.
According to a media release received on Sunday, the Coast Guard’s New Orleans-based watchstanders were notified by two boaters at approximately 5 p.m. of their 30-foot catamaran taking on water and were in need of rescue.
An MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station New Orleans 24-foot shallow water boat crew were launched to assist the situation.
The helicopter crew hoisted the boaters and the canine safely aboard and transported them to the Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, La., where they were last reported in good condition.
The Coast Guard said the owners are working with a commercial salvage company to retrieve the boat.