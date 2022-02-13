NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported the rescue of two boaters and their dog after their sailboat began taking on water in Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Bay on Saturday.

According to a media release received on Sunday, the Coast Guard’s New Orleans-based watchstanders were notified by two boaters at approximately 5 p.m. of their 30-foot catamaran taking on water and were in need of rescue.

An MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station New Orleans 24-foot shallow water boat crew were launched to assist the situation.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew stands with two rescued boaters and their dog at Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, Feb. 12, 2022. The boaters were rescued by the aircrew after their vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

The helicopter crew hoisted the boaters and the canine safely aboard and transported them to the Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, La., where they were last reported in good condition.

The Coast Guard said the owners are working with a commercial salvage company to retrieve the boat.