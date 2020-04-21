Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded boaters near Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS– The Coast Guard rescued two people from two separate boats near Lake Borgne on Monday.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, Watchstanders got a report Sunday night around 10:45 of two boats that were grounded approximately 2 miles south of Violet Locks. There was one person aboard each boat.

A rescue boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and a helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans were sent to assist the stranded boaters.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 12:34 a.m., Monday, and located the vessels in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

The aircrew hoisted the people and transported them to the Lakefront Airport in stable condition.

