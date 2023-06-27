NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 53-year-old man was medevaced from a cruise ship on Sunday, June 25 after experiencing a severe loss of blood.

According to the Coast Guard, District Eight watchstanders received the call around 3:30 p.m. from the cruise ship Voyager, which was roughly 230 miles off the coast of New Orleans at the time.

The Voyager crew requested a medevac for a passenger who was experiencing a severe loss of blood.

The watchstanders diverted a Coast guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 casa aircrew to help.

The Coast Guard reported the cruise ship passenger was taken to University Medical Center New Orleans where he was listed in fair condition.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts