Coast Guard looking for 49-year-old man in Boudreaux Canal

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 49-year-old Jimmy Garcia is still missing after a report came in of a missing “person in the water in Boudreaux Canal,” according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is searching for the missing Hispanic man with the help of these entities:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water boat crew

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat boat crew

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

The call came in from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6

The Coast Guard says the call stated that “a man had entered the Boudreaux Canal and failed to resurface.”

The last time anyone saw Garcia, the missing man was wearing boxers and did not have a life jacket on.