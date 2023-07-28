PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a couple after they went missing in Plaquemines Parish on Thursday, July 27.

According to officials, James and Sharron Serpas left the Rigolets Marina around 5:30 p.m. and were expected to come back from Brenton Sound at 5:00 a.m.

A search was issued the next day when the family noticed the couple did not return and their truck and trailer was still parked at the marina.

The couple was located around 12:00 p.m., less than an hour after the search began.

Officials did not give any details on their whereabouts or the rescue.

