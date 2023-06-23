NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a member of a crew on a motor vessel Thursday approximately 20 miles southwest of Grand Isle, authorities said.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. from the motor vessel Noble Valiant reporting a 54-year-old crewmember was experiencing severe chest pain.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist. The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the drill ship and transferred him to a New Orleans hospital.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, officials said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts