NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for three juveniles who went missing in the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Saturday evening.
According to a report received Sunday morning, a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female were last seen entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge prior to sunset.
Rescue crews searching are:
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boat crews
- The Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans boat crew
- New Orleans Police and Fire Departments
The search is ongoing, but there is no further information at this time.
