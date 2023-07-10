At 74 she started college. It took 10 years to graduate.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Life is like a few laps in the water.

At least for Nancy Sherman at the University of New Orleans.

Nancy figures she’s probably not the youngest kid in the college pool.

She says, “I surprise myself by being here.”

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says as a student, she’s proud to be a coal miner’s daughter from Pennsylvania.

She moved with her family to New York, Long Island, as a kid.

These days, she’s as charming as her charm bracelet from 20 years as a flight attendant.

She was a five-foot-five, 125-pound stewardess who wore a hat and gloves.

She found herself walking to New Orleans, on the track at UNO after she retired & moved here to be with her daughter.

She started college at 74.

It took her ten years to graduate.



