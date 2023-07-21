JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Drivers should expect to see road closures along Jefferson Highway next week.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation announced the closure will affect both directions of the highway from Clearview Parkway to Williams Boulevard.
Drivers will see recurring alternating single lane closure from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28.
LDOT reports the closures are due to drain line installations and handicap ramps.
