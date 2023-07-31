NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that the 4700-4900 blocks of Painters Street will remain closed until Friday, Aug. 25, for the continuation of underground utility work.

The work began on June 14 and was originally expected to be complete on Aug. 4.

The intersections on Painters Street at Carnot, Mirabeau and Selma streets will also remain closed until the project is complete.

City officials said the utility work is part of the Gentilly Terrace Group E project, which includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines, rebuilding the street and repairing sidewalks and curbs.

According to city officials, the Gentilly Terrace Group E project is worth $10.2 million and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

