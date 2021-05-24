‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign reminds drivers to buckle up or else

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is participating in the National Click It or Ticket campaign from May 24-June 6.

During this two-week initiative, the STPSO says it will increase deputy patrols in neighborhoods and on local highways to conduct extra seat belt enforcement and checkpoints.

According to a STPSO media release, the extra manpower is being provided for this initiative by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, which also helps fund extra DWI patrols and underage alcohol enforcement throughout the year.

Sheriff Randy Smith reminds parents that children under the age of 13 must ride in the rear seat and that children must always be secured in age and size-appropriate child safety seats.

“Seatbelts and child safety seats save lives,” said Sheriff Smith. “We want people to know that we are out there every day looking for drivers who are not wearing their seatbelts and children who are not properly restrained.

“We hope the added enforcement this funding provides will encourage people to buckle up.