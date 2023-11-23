NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Some people spend their Thanksgiving inside with their families, but others take it up a notch and head to the Fair Grounds for some horse racing. Many folks head to the horse races wearing cleverly and creatively crafted hats. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us to the festivities.

Doug Shipley, President and General Manager of the Fair Grounds said, “It is one of our favorite times of the year, its a New Orleans tradition to meet family and friends at Fair Grounds each year and welcoming well over 10,000 folks today.”

