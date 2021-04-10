Clementine Hunter exhibit in New Orleans into next year

This March 26, 2021, photograph provided by the Louisiana State Museum shows found objects decorated by self-taught Louisiana artist Clementine Hunter in a display case and many of her paintings on the walls of The Cabildo. The museum in New Orleans’ French Quarter plans to keep the exhibit of more than 50 works on display into 2022. (Louisiana State Museum via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana museum is showing more than 50 works by one of America’s most important self-taught artists, Clementine Hunter.

The exhibit includes some rarely seen abstract paintings and a forgery by a man whose cats helped bring him down.

The exhibition at the Cabildo in New Orleans will continue into next year.

It also includes a quilt cover by Hunter, found objects that she painted, and one of many forgeries by a Baton Rouge man who pleaded guilty in 2011 to faking works sold as Hunter’s.