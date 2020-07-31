Clearview City Center to host school supply drive on August 10

HARVEY, LA – Clearview City Center has partnered with Jefferson Parish Schools (JP Schools) to help families in need start the school year better prepared through a School Supply Drive.

Back to school looks different this year, and there is an increased need for individual supplies to cut down on the sharing of materials.

“We’re all going back together, so let’s come together to ensure our schools have the proper tools required to educate the students of Jefferson Parish,” said Tara Ledoux, Clearview City Center General Manager.

Donation bins will be placed in Center Court of the Shopping Center through August 10, 2020, and will remain accessible during Shopping Center hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Those interested in contributing can visit Clearview Center’s website for a school supply donation list. JP Schools will pick up the school supplies at the conclusion of the drive and distribute them to schools in need.

As students and teachers prepare to return to schools, now is the time to ensure they have adequate supplies for a successful start. For more information on Jefferson Parish Schools and the return to schools this fall, visit www.jpschools.org.