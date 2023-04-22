NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Councilwoman Lesli Harris hosted a districtwide cleanup Saturday for Earth Day.

There were 15 locations across District B for New Orleanians to help get rid of blight in their neighborhood.

In Hoffman Triangle, volunteers were repainting a pavilion at a park.

According to Harris, getting rid of trash is just as important as getting rid of blighted houses.

“Studies show that having a clean neighborhood free of blight actually improves educational outcomes and health outcomes,” Harris said. “So, it’s important that we collectively clean up our city and make sure we don’t trash it.”

