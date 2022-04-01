NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—In 2012 the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation figured out a way to teach traditional jazz to students and fund music programs by holding a middle and high school brass band competition.

That competition called ‘Class Got Brass’ returns this weekend for the first time sine the pandemic began.

Kia Robinson Hatfield, Director of Programs, Marketing and Communications for the foundation said, “We’re so excited, we’ve got 19 bands performing Sunday April 3rd here at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz and Heritage Center.”

Class Got Brass is free for spectators and in addition to playing some great tunes, the schools are performing for big bucks.

According to Hatfield, “More than $47,000 at stake. $10,000 to the top band in the advanced category, and goes on down to $7,000 and $5,000. That money is used for instrument repair, new uniforms, whatever the bands may need.”

The competition starts at 2 and is hosted by WGNO’s LBJ. The Joyce and George Wein Jazz and Heritage Center is located at 1225 N Rampart St.