NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans started a project Friday, July 21, that’s expected to be a solution to the drops in water pressure and constant boil orders across the city.

According to Executive Director Ghassan Korban, the new “feeder main” or transmission main on S. Claiborne Avenue near Palmer Avenue will provide safe and clean drinking water to the entire city.

The project lined a 120-year-old pipe with a new pipe to ensure significantly less water main breaks.

The project will cost $25.5 million, which is 25% less than most projects, because of the engineering.

The main is expected to be complete in September. However, SWBNO officials said traffic would still be a problem through February 2024.

Ellis Ranko lived on Claiborne Avenue for a decade. He said every time there is construction, there’s a problem with traffic and the city needs to come up with a better solution to the congestion.

“Just like the NOLA Ready for emergencies, you could have a NOLA Roadwork app or anything that updates people,” Ranko said.

Korban claimed the inconvenience now will be worth the headache in the end.

“That reliability factor, we’re increasing, because the chances of having an issue with this main is almost nil,” Korban said.

This transmission main program is FEMA-funded and managed by SWBNO in cooperation with the City, part of the Joint Infrastructure Recovery Roads (JIRR) Program.

There are 11 total transmission main projects including five projects underway and six future projects scheduled.

Those are as follows:

In Progress Future Projects South Dupre Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Completion: 2023 Sixth St. Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Start: 2023 St. Bernard Ave. Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Completion: 2023 Assorted Transmission and Donor Waterlines

Anticipated Start: 2023 Eden, Grape, and Dupre Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Completion: 2023 Spruce and CWP Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Start: 2023 Fig and Leonidas Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Completion: 2023 Decatur & St Peter Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Start: 2023 South Claiborne Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Completion: 2024 South Claiborne at Third Street Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Start: 2023 Magnolia, Joseph, Willow Transmission Main Project

Anticipated Start: 2024

