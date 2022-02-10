NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Pelicans guard CJ McCollum landed in New Orleans at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Hours later, he was in the gym with his new team. Excited to suit up in a new uniform for the first time in his NBA career.

A 39.6 career three-point shooter, McCollum adds a veteran presence to the Pelicans backcourt and is expected to compliment the teams leading scorer Brandon Ingram.

McCollum says he’s excited to play with Ingram and for first year head coach Willie Green.

“I’m excited man,” said McCollum. “I’m thankful. I feel fortunate to have been in the league this long. I played with one organization this long, but, looking forward to a new chapter, looking forward to a new challenge and looking forward to playing with some of these young guys.”

In eight and a half seasons in Portland, McCollum never missed the playoffs.

