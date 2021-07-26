City to spray for mosquitos in New Orleans East tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) will conduct adult mosquito abatement on Monday, July 26. Treatment will be conducted by airplane in New Orleans East in the area bounded by Mayo Drive, Village De L’Est/Oak Island, Lake Pontchartrain, and Chef Menteur Hwy.

Treatment will take place from 8:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. – weather permitting.

West Nile and other mosquito-borne viruses are more active in the summer and early fall. Currently, no human cases have been reported in Orleans Parish.

