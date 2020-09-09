City to demolish abandoned buildings in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – Blighted properties have been a big problem in New Orleans East since Hurricane Katrina, but now the city is doing something about it.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen celebrated the demolition of the abandoned Cindy Place housing development this morning.

Cantrell said the elimination of blight has been a priority in her administration since day one. She said the demolition of abandoned homes is a great start, but citizens will have to do their part to help keep the city clean.

“Don’t dump our city,” Cantrell said. “Don’t trash our city. When you see us making real progress to clean it up, help us sustain that progress.”