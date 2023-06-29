NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lincoln Beach is one step closer to seeing redevelopment after being closed in 1964.

The City of New Orleans is now accepting bids from consulting firms for the Lincoln Beach Redevelopment Master Plan.

Since its closure, the site has gradually deteriorated due to lack of maintenance and hurricane impact. New Orleanians are warned not to visit the site because of the unsafe conditions.

The redevelopment process began in 2021 when the city hired an engineer to provide design documents for the plan.

According to a press release from the city, the project has a focus on restoring consistent access to the site through an improved entrance tunnel, re-establishing the water and sewer utility service, constructing a permeable parking lot, rehabilitating existing structures, demolishing unsafe structures that can’t be rehabilitated, shoreline protection, beach renourishment and rehabilitative paving.

It continued that potential uses for the redeveloped site include recreation, eco-tourism, education, historic preservation and event space.

For now, city leaders remind residents that the site remains unsafe.

“Our city, especially our New Orleans East community, will greatly benefit from having a meeting place with immense natural beauty and potential for events. While we are working on redeveloping the site, we ask all residents to please stay away from Lincoln Beach because several dangers currently exist,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

