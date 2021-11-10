City starts second pass of debris removal as initial sweep nearly complete two months after Ida

Community members volunteer to clean up debris in the City Park from Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beginning on Thursday, Ceres Environmental (Ceres), will begin removing debris as part of the second pass in the same sequence as was followed during the initial pass. The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation announced that the initial removal pass from Hurricane Ida was nearly complete.

That first pass had been extended due to the higher-than-expected volumes of storm debris caused by the Catagory 4 hurricane. As of now, 60 of the total 73 zones are complete.

According to a media release received on Monday, the initial storm debris estimate was 200,000 cubic yards; to date, Ceres has removed 238,999 cubic yards of material and 16,152 hazardous limbs/trees. Hazardous limbs, trees and stumps will continue to be removed as part of all passes.

First Debris Removal Pass – Ceres began the initial debris removal pass on Thursday, Sept. 7 and will have completed one trip down every City-owned street by close of business on Wednesday, Nov. 10. If storm debris was placed at the curb after crews collected on a block, that storm debris will be retrieved as part of the second pass View the Map of the First Debris Zone here.

– Ceres began the initial debris removal pass on Thursday, Sept. 7 and will have completed one trip down every City-owned street by close of business on Wednesday, Nov. 10. If storm debris was placed at the curb after crews collected on a block, that storm debris will be retrieved as part of the second pass Second Debris Removal Pass – The contractor will begin the second debris removal pass on Thursday, Nov. 11 working in the same sequence that was followed during the initial pass. Residents are advised to have their storm debris placed at curbside on Thursday, Nov. 11 in preparation. The City is estimating that it will take four weeks to complete the second pass View the Map of the Second Debris Zone here.

– The contractor will begin the second debris removal pass on Thursday, Nov. 11 working in the same sequence that was followed during the initial pass. Residents are advised to have their storm debris placed at curbside on Thursday, Nov. 11 in preparation. The City is estimating that it will take four weeks to complete the second pass Third and Final Debris Removal Pass – The third and final pass will be sequenced in response to reported 311 cases for missed piles of storm debris View the Map of the Third Debris Zone here.

– The third and final pass will be sequenced in response to reported 311 cases for missed piles of storm debris

The city urges residents are urged to continue separating debris into vegetative and construction piles to facilitate efficient collection and states that only eligible storm debris should be placed curbside at this time.

Debris from private projects and home cleanouts should be properly disposed of by the property owner.

Please visit NOLA Ready for storm debris updates here.