City sprays for mosquitos in New Orleans East

(James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) will conduct post-hurricane adult mosquito abatement Monday, Sept. 20 in the area bounded by the Downman Road, Hayne Boulevard, Crowder Boulevard, and Chef Menteur Highway.

Treatments will be conducted by truck from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. — weather permitting.

Heavy rainfall and high tide from Hurricane Ida have increased mosquito populations by creating breeding habitats. Mosquitoes lay eggs in flood water and any object that holds water and can develop from eggs to adults in less than a week.

Loss of power to circulate fountains and swimming pools combined with rain-filled containers can increase populations of the Southern House mosquito, Culex quinquefasciatus, the local vector of West Nile virus.

Pockets of flood water and high tide in marshes also increased nuisance mosquito populations.