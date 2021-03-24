City selects finalists for Six Flags/Jazzland site redevelopment

NEW ORLEANS — On March 16, a selection committee from the City of New Orleans shortlisted three finalists to vie for the ability to redevelop the former Six Flags/Jazzland site in New Orleans East, which was closed following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The City put out a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) in December 2020, which closed on Feb. 23.

The first round of the RFQ shortlisted three respondents, based on their qualifications:

Bayou Phoenix: This collaboration pairs Troy Henry Consulting and TKTMJ, two local companies with significant contracting, development and financing experience.

Kiernan West and S.H.I.E.L.D. 1: This team brings together a national real estate developer, which has expertise in logistics and distribution centers, and a nonprofit impact investment team with strong ties to New Orleans.

Situs Development Collective: This team assembles a range of experienced firms, both inside and outside of New Orleans, across project finance, design and construction.

The second round of the selection process for the shortlisted team of developers will include obtaining more information and clarity from respondents.