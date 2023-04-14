NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Wednesday that the International Association of Chiefs of Police will start hosting public meetings to learn what New Orleanians want from the next police chief.

One New Orleans homeowner told WGNO, she wants to see a chief who puts a focus on recruiting and retaining officers. That process all starts with the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.

“About 10 years ago, we were approached by the city and asked to take on the advertising portion of the recruiting process,” NOPJF Chair Elizabeth Boh said. “Honestly, this was something we didn’t think we would stay in for very long.”

However, staffing shortages persisted nationwide, keeping them busy. Boh said, lately, there’s been no shortage of applicants but once they get to the civil service exam, the rest of the process is out of their hands and into the control of the NOPD.

A major focus continues to be the search for the next superintendent. Here’s the schedule for the public forums:

Treme Recreation Center Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Jesuit High School Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m.

3014 Holiday Drive Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

First Zion Baptist Church Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

