City says Krewe of Boo to roll in New Orleans this October

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After canceling last year’s parade during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Wednesday that the Krewe of Boo is set to roll prior to Halloween next month.

Prior to the pandemic, the parade was briefly canceled after crews worked to safely bring down two crane towers at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse in October 2019.

“I am happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall,” said Mayor Cantrell. “In consultation with our public health leadership team, I am allowing this event to move forward and will be keeping a close eye on how it unfolds.

“This is a step towards the return of Mardi Gras next spring,” the mayor continued. “What happens next depends on what we do right now! Our people have worked hard to blunt the spread of the Delta variant, and that hard work created an environment where it’s safe for the Krewe of Boo to roll.”

The Krewe of Boo will require all riders and members of marching groups to be vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID test in order to participate in the parade.