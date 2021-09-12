City roadwork projects to resume work Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Sunday, the City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works announced that a number of FEMA- and bond-funded roadwork construction projects will resume on Monday, September 13.

Construction activities will not impact Hurricane Ida debris removal activities.

According to city officials, residents are in the process of being notified via a neighborhood canvass if crews plan to remobilize on their block. Notices are also being posted on RoadworkNOLA social media platforms.

For more information on these projects, visit https://roadwork.nola.gov/projects/.

In general, construction contractors are working from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permission to work on weekends may also be granted, if necessary.

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 98 projects with an estimated value of $271 million. Today, 69 projects are under construction with an estimated value of more than $600 million.

Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.