City reports case of West Nile virus in Orleans Parish

According to the CDC, West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One human case of West Nile virus was reported in Orleans Parish this week. The City of New Orleans issued a release regarding a resident contracting the neuro-invasive form of the disease and developing symptoms the week of Aug. 13.

The city conducted a treatment to control adult mosquitoes which if infected can transmit the virus to humans. The mosquito abatement was delivered by airplane over and area surrounded by Tchoupitoulas Street, River Road, Howard Avenue, the Jefferson Parish line and Interstate 10.

The control treatment focused on the “Southern house mosquito” – the primary vector of West Nile virus in our region.

According to a release provided by the City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board, common symptoms of West Nile virus can include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

In rare cases, the virus can cause serious symptoms, especially for people that are above 65 years old or immunocompromised.

However a majority of infections are asymptomatic.

The city is urging people to exercise precaution from mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, using EPA-approved insect repellents, and mosquito-proofing residences by maintaining screens on windows and doors.

The NOMTRCB also asks residents to empty water-filled containers around the home and yard to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Change water every week in containers that cannot be removed, such as bird baths, sugar kettles, pools, and ponds.

Mosquitoes grow from an egg to an adult in just seven days, so the NOMTRCB says is important to inspect outdoor areas around the home every week. Remove trash and clutter including tires, buckets, tarps, and any other items that can collect water. Make sure swimming pools and fountains are functioning and that water is circulating.

Residents are encouraged to contact NOMTRCB with any other questions or concerns regarding mosquitoes at (504) 658-2400 or mosquitocontrol@nola.gov.