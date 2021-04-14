City reminds businesses of available federal and local programs

NEW ORLEANS — The City reminds businesses that the Payroll Protection Program has extended the application deadline to May 31. The Payroll Protection Program provides forgivable loans for payroll and other eligible uses.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), which has a deadline of Dec. 31, has also received additional funds that will allow businesses to increase their loan amounts or receive an increased advance for those who have already received an EIDL loan.

The City of New Orleans also reminds local bar and restaurant owners about the ongoing Parklet Pilot Program and the Temporary Sidewalk Café Permit. The City’s Outdoor Dining initiative allows restaurants and bars to provide additional safe dining while indoor occupancy limits are reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Permit application fees and meter rental fees have been waived until June 30.

To aid in the expense of outdoor dining, the City in partnership with the New Orleans Business Alliance has grants of up to $2,000 available to businesses on a first-come/first-served basis through April 15.

Grant applications are available on outdoordiningnola.com.