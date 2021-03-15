City receives $8.4M in FEMA funding to elevate 31 flood-risk homes

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — After receiving $10.7 million in federal funds to prevent flood damage in New Orleans and Erath, the city has been awarded another $8.4M from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program grant funding will go toward the elevation of 31 pre-identified homes in New Orleans that have experienced repeated and severe flooding.

“Home elevation is part of the administration’s broader strategy to reduce flood risk and strengthen resiliency throughout the city,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program will help fund the elevation of the homes of 31 families who have suffered from flood loss, building on our previous work. We’re excited about the progress we’re making to protect our residents during weather events.”

The City’s Hazard Mitigation Office applied for FMA funds on behalf of Orleans Parish homeowners across the city whose structures have experienced severe and repetitive loss from flood damage.

The grant application was submitted by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and awarded by FEMA.