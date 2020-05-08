City places additional homeless residents into temporary housing

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, the City of New Orleans, working in partnership with the State and UNITY of Greater New Orleans, placed more than 150 homeless residents into temporary housing in local hotels as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are committed to finding as many housing alternatives as possible — including both temporary and more permanent — for our more vulnerable residents who have become susceptible to the coronavirus. We continue to respond as we successfully identify additional resources to make this happen,” said Ellen M. Lee, Director of the Office of Community and Economic Development.

The majority of the homeless residents were identified and transported from three general locations — along Calliope Street, New Orleans Public Library’s main breach, and Duncan Plaza. In order to prevent some of the confusion created by premature media coverage of the previous transportation of residents into two hotels last month, residents were notified early this morning of the move and were provided with ID bracelets to confirm their participation in the relocation.

The City and State continue to provide temporary housing for residents moved from an encampment around the intersection of Claiborne and Cleveland avenues, due in part to a rodent infestation following the closure of several downtown restaurants. The State continues to provide much of the funding for housing and services at all four hotels.