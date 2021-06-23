City partners with legal service to prevent foreclosures for NOLA homeowners affected by COVID-19

WARREN, OH – OCTOBER 29: A sign hangs in the window of a foreclosed house on October 29, 2012 in Warren, Ohio. Political analysts have predicted Ohio voters could potentially provide the winning votes in the Electoral College in the upcoming Presidential election. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For homeowners facing foreclosure in Orleans Parish due to financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of New Orleans is launching a legal lifeline to help.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced the program on Tuesday.

Operated by Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, the program has been developed to prevent homeowners, who have been directly or indirectly affected by the coronavirus, from foreclosure.

The city says this program is is for low-income homeowners and owner-occupied landlords (1-4 units) who are behind or in arrears on their mortgage payments and who need mortgage assistance to avoid foreclosure.

The Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program is supported by $3 million in funding from the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development.

“Coming into office, affordable housing and homeownership became immediate, top priorities for my administration. Through our Office of Community Development, we have invested millions of dollars into programs that help our people buy and stay in their homes,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“Homeownership is vital to creating and passing down wealth, and it is important that we continue to provide resources for the households that are on the verge of losing homes that they have worked hard to obtain.”

Requirements for eligibility:

Homeowner and property must be in Orleans Parish.

Property must be the homeowner’s primary residence.

Homeowner’s total household income must be at or below 80% of area median income.

Homeowner must be able to provide documentation of arrears due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are available 24 hours and can be completed online at www.slls.org/foreclosureprevention or by calling 1-855-786-2955 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., excluding holidays for assistance.