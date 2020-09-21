City Park presents a virtual ‘Ghosts in the Oaks’ fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, Friends of City Park announced its popular Ghosts in the Oaks fundraiser is going virtual.

Friends of City Park is thrilled to bring the families of New Orleans, Ghosts in the Oaks: A Haunting at Home presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust.

“Annually, Friends of City Park hosts the Ghosts in the Oaks event, a multi-night event filled with the non-scary elements of Halloween, but this year with the many COVID-19 related restrictions we have adapted the event and will bring the party to you at home. The Party Pack experience is complete with activities, games, sweet treats, party tip tutorials by local New Orleans personalities, and fun surprises at the party pack pick up. Each purchase includes activities for up to four people.”

Party packs are on sale now at the Friends of City Park website.

Party Packs include everything needed for four people, and cost $99. Friends of City Park Members receive $10 off.

Additional items can be added on at checkout.

Party Packs must be picked up on either Saturday, October 24 or Sunday, October 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pickup is at the Reunion Shelter, located at 4 Frederichs Ave, New Orleans, LA.

Dress in costume and bring the kids to pick up your party pack. Friends of City Park staff and volunteers will greet guests in costumes to fulfill their orders.

In addition, participants will be encouraged to participate in the Creepy Costume Crawl around Big Lake. Following the Creepy Costume Crawl, families can enjoy their party pack from home with a video series to help them create the ultimate Halloween party.

Wondering when to Party? You decide! Some families may be so excited they’ll want to tear open the party-packs in the car just after pick up and others may want to wait until Halloween – it’s up to you!

What’s in the Box: For up to 4 people: Halloween Candy, Halloween Sugar Cookie Baking Kit, Pumpkin Decorating Kit, Mask Decorating Kit, Balloon Art Kit, and more!

Plus look for a Spotify playlist, Mummy Toilet Paper Game Instructions, and cocktail recipes for the adults.

This year’s event will be different than years before, but the show must go on.

“With 90% of the Park’s operating income coming from self-generated funds, City Park has suffered considerably with the closing of attractions, weddings, and events due to the unprecedented global pandemic. Friends of City Park has supported the Park through fundraisers for over 40 years and our Ghosts in the Oaks fundraiser is a way that we can provide some relief this Fall,” says Stephanie Bell, Executive Director of Friends of City Park.