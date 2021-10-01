City Park looks to hire employees for the holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday, New Orleans City Park announced that they are looking for seasonal, part-and full-time employees.

This Monday, October, 4, the park will host an on-site job fair from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Pavilion of the Two Sisters at 1 Victory Avenue. City Park is looking to fill positions for everything from catering attendants to amusement park ride operators, to support park operations and holiday festivities.

“This is an exciting time to work in City Park, as we prepare for our biggest fundraiser and most-beloved holiday tradition, Celebration in the Oaks,” said Cara Lambright, City Park CEO. “We are excited to be bringing this annual tradition back, and we look forward to finding the right candidates to help us make the holiday season special for our community.”

Individuals are encouraged to apply online in advance of the job fair to receive a pre-screened phone interview and confirm an in-person time slot for October 4. Walk-ups are welcome but may experience a longer wait time.

All applicants are subject to a drug test, background check, and employment verification.

New Orleans City Park employees are required to be fully vaccinated or provide a PCR test twice a week. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within 72 hours must be provided onsite at the job fair.

City Park employees enjoy free admission to attractions like City Putt, Storyland, and Carousel Gardens, and discounts on food and drinks.

To see all available positions and to apply online, visit the website.