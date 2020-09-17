City Park faces financial issues due to the pandemic

The pandemic spared no one, not even City Park.

“It has really damaged our revenue,” said Bob Becker, City Park CEO.”And as a result, its forced us to make very difficult choices.”

The 1,300 acre green space oasis in an enchanting place that thousands of residents and visitors love to use but, with the Covid restrictions, revenue is not being generated.

So, keeping up the park comes with a price and tough decisions.

“Having to lay-off so many of our people. Having to reduce our staff so dramatically, I mean that is very hard,” explained Becker.

Still making all of those drastic cut backs, its not enough.

“If we don’t have some support from the state, in terms of operating revenue we are going to go through the rest of those reserves.”

Hoping to plant a seed in Louisiana legislator’s minds, Becker is asking the state for $5 million.

“But, so far we have not received that,” worried Becker.

If you are interested in helping City Park, you can do so in three ways.

You can donate, volunteer and/or advocate on City Park’s behalf.

For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com